Mahathir: Coalition could be one-term govt unless it stops infighting

Dr Mahathir Mohamad hit out at contentious Pakatan Harapan coalition members for fighting among themselves, dividing the people and losing votes.

LANGKAWI: Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad said yesterday his ruling coalition could be a one-term government if it does not make some changes and stop the infighting.

Dr Mahathir led the Pakatan Harapan coalition to a spectacular victory in a general election in May 2018, joining hands with former foes to end the 61-year rule of the Barisan Nasional coalition.

But the coalition has lost five by-elections since then, including one over the weekend, and polls have shown waning popularity among the public.

"We have lost five by-elections, but they still don't understand," Dr Mahathir told reporters in Langkawi.

"I told them in a democracy you need strong support from the people. Instead they fight among themselves and divide the people... They are not going to win unless they change their ways."

Dr Mahathir noted that currently, the government faces numerous problems left behind by the previous administration.

"It is not the same as in 1981. When I went in, it was all in place. When I made a decision, everything would be carried out.

"Now, we have to clean up the government, we have to find money to pay off debts," he said.

Dr Mahathir also said he was baffled at how people can be influenced by a person who is facing trial for cheating and stealing money.

In a reference believed to be to former prime minister Najib Razak, Dr Mahathir said people have resorted to "kissing the hand of a thief" as the Pakatan Harapan government did not know how to tell its "stories" well.

"They call him bossku (my boss), becoming a bossku who steals money is fine, that it is okay to steal.

"I don't know how people can be influenced by a person who is facing trial for cheating and stealing money.

"There are people who still think he is the best. If they want him back, then that is okay. In GE15, pick him. But do not hope for Pakatan to take over again and make things right.

"If the voters in this country feel that crooks should run this country because crooks give you a lot of money, then go ahead.

" But from Pakatan - we are not going to give stolen money to people," he said.

Dr Mahathir was Malaysia's longest-serving prime minister from 1981 to 2003 when he retired from politics.