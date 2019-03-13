Mahathir denies caving in to pressure over Indonesian’s release

KUALA LUMPUR Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad has denied that the Malaysian government caved in to diplomatic pressure to free an Indonesian woman accused of killing the half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

"I have no information (on that)," Dr Mahathir said at a press conferenceyesterday, reported The Star.

He was quoted as saying the release of 26-year-old Siti Aisyah was made in accordance with the law.

Said Dr Mahathir: "This is a decision made by the court. She was given a trial and she was discharged. So it's a process that follows the law."

Ms Siti was freed on Monday after Malaysian prosecutors dropped charges against her. The Indonesian government had repeatedly lobbied for charges against her to be dropped and for her to be allowed to return home.

She and Vietnamese woman Doan Thi Huong were accused of assassinating Mr Kim Jong Nam in February 2017.

Ms Siti's release sparked anger in Malaysia, and accusations that the government had caved in to diplomatic pressure, AFP reported.

Huong's lawyers have also asked Malaysia's Attorney-General to withdraw her murder charge, and prosecutors may tomorrow inform the Shah Alam High Court, outside Kuala Lumpur, whether the application has been successful.