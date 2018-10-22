Mahathir at dialogue: If you don't want me, I'm prepared to resign

LANGKAWI: Upset by taxi drivers who left a dialogue midway yesterday, Dr Mahathir Mohamad said he was prepared to resign as Prime Minister.

Reminding the audience that he had retired before, the Malaysian prime minister, who was attending a dialogue with taxi drivers, said that he came back because many had asked for his help to fix the country.

During the session, where about 200 taxi drivers accused (ride-hailing app) Grab of "stealing" customers, some refused to accept Dr Mahathir's explanation and walked out while the session was still taking place.

That prompted Dr Mahathir to say: "If you don't want me to be Prime Minister, today I resign. Not a problem for me."

Earlier, Dr Mahathir said Grab would be asked to use vehicles approved by the government as well as pay insurance and taxes like normal taxis, in a bid to ensure fair competition.

"I have brought this up in Cabinet... I told the minister (Transport) to fix it, but unfortunately, there has been no progress.

"I too feel it is unfair... but I cannot give my assurance that Grab will be abolished, but we can make them equal like taxis," Dr Mahathir said.

In a separate gathering with farmers at the Langkawi Farmers' Organisation Building yesterday, Dr Mahathir said the detention of several former leaders who face charges related to abuse of power and corruption is not politically motivated.

"The law does not exempt anyone, and in Malaysia, even the Rulers are subject to the rule of law," he told reporters.