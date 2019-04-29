Mahathir to Johor prince: Only the people can change prime minister

BEIJING: Vote me out if you want, says the Malaysian Prime Minister.

That was Dr Mahathir Mohamad's response to Johor Crown Prince Tunku Ismail Ibrahim's comment that the prime minister should be changed, The Star reported.

He had arrived in China last Wednesdayto attend the Second Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation.

In a news conference in Beijing streamed live over Facebook to Malaysia, he said: "A prime minister cannot be simply changed, only the people can change me with their votes."

He added: "We need to remember the past when a crown prince had to abdicate and the position was given to his younger brother. That's the crown prince, a crown prince can be changed. Only the people can change the prime minister, not just anybody or someone who thinks he is big."

In a recent video, the Crown Prince was seen leaving a stadium last Wednesday after Johor Darul Ta'zim's 0-1 defeat to Shandong Luneng Taishan in the AFC Champions League.

One fan shouted "change Mora", referring to Johor Darul Ta'zim's coach Benjamin Mora, reported the Malay Mail.

Tunku Ismail then stuck his head out of the car window and said: "Instead of changing Mora, it's better to change the prime minister."

In a separate development, former Menteri Besar Osman Sapian will not helm Johor Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia for much longer, with his replacement to be named after Hari Raya, The Star reported.

Its media director, Mr Mohd Solihan Badri, said his replacement had already been selected but declined to say who it was.

"The official announcement will be made by... Mr Muhyiddin Yassin, who is also party president, after the Hari Raya Aidilfitri holidays and before party elections," he added. He also refuted a report by a Malay daily on Saturday which claimed that Tebrau Bersatu division chief Mazlan Bujang would take over the post after getting support from Johor division heads at a meeting.