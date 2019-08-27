Mahathir: Pakatan Harapan not breaking apart

KUALA LUMPUR Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad has quashed claims that Pakatan Harapan will break apart due to internal squabbling.

He also denied claims that he is "alone" in his leadership as the ruling coalition's Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR), under Mr Anwar Ibrahim, and Democratic Action Party stalwart Lim Kit Siang are strategising against him.

"You can see whether I am walking alone or not. I am walking everywhere, and everywhere I go, people come to shake hands and express their support," Dr Mahathir said.

"But even in the party, you can see that this Cabinet has stayed together and has been able to make decisions even on critical issues."

He had been asked about opposition Barisan Nasional chairman Ahmad Zahid Hamidi's remark that Pakatan would break apart from "political gangrene" due to internal squabbling.

Mr Ahmad Zahid said the coalition is dying due to internal as well as intra-party power struggles.

The Umno chief believes Pakatan will fall in the next general election as people have become unhappy with the coalition for failing to fulfil its promises and address economic woes.

He said: "The rakyat have started opening their eyes as the drama unfolds. Infighting within and among Pakatan's component parties is an open secret. They employ various strategies to dominate each other."