Mahathir says no evidence so far that PAS took money

KLANG The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) may not have sufficient details regarding the RM90 million (S$30 million) that is alleged to have made its way into bank accounts of Parti Islam SeMalaysia (PAS).

Prime Minister Mahathir Mohammad said it would take time for all the information to be gathered.

"The MACC may not have obtained the full information," he said, alleging that there was so much theft that "MACC does not have time to investigate".

He was speaking to reporters after an event at the Bukit Raja Prime Industrial Park here yesterday.

"It is just that it's not been investigated yet. We wait (to see) if it is true or not," said Dr Mahathir.

NO EVIDENCE SO FAR

MACC chief commissioner Mohd Shukri Abdull said on Sunday that investigations so far have not found any evidence that RM90 million allegedly from 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) was deposited into PAS' accounts.

He refused to elaborate as the investigations were still ongoing, reported The Star.

The allegation that PAS had received RM90million in bribes from Umno was made in a Sarawak Report article on Aug 6, 2016.

PAS central committee member Nik Abduh Nik Aziz and former PAS deputy president Datuk Dr Nasharudin Mat Isa were questioned by MACC about the matter earlier this month.

PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang sued Sarawak Report editor Clare Rewcastle Brown for libel over the article where the allegations were made but the duo settled the matter out of court recently.

In a separate development, PAS warned yesterday that it would convene a "monster" rally if the Pakatan Harapan government fails to take action against individuals who insult Islam.