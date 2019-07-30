Mahathir should serve full term: PKR deputy president

Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad (left) should serve the full five-year term, says Malaysia's Economic Affairs Minister and PKR deputy president Azmin Ali (right).

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad should be allowed to serve his full five-year term.

Malaysia's Economic Affairs Minister and Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) deputy president Azmin Ali made this call yesterday.

This appears to contradict an arrangement within the ruling Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition for PKR president Anwar Ibrahim to take over the reins two years following PH's victory at the polls last year.

"The leadership of Tun Dr Mahathir is required to ensure the stability, continuity and consistency of government policies to drive investment as well as create jobs and prosperity for all.

"I believe that political stability will build up the country's fundamentals and integrity including the concept of 'shared prosperity' that will bring Malaysia back to being an Asian Tiger," he said in a statement.

He said Malaysians voted in the previous general election for institutional reforms that would only be possible if there was stability in the government, the Malay Mail reported.

Mr Azmin also said he welcomed similar calls from two opposition parties.

"I welcome the statement made by Parti Islam SeMalaysia (PAS) president Hadi Awang that PAS and Umno will give their full support to Tun Mahathir to serve as the Prime Minister until the end of his term."

Mr Azmin has been implicated in a sex video scandal which led to a split within his party, with leaders pledging support for either the president or the deputy, reported The Straits Times.

Dr Mahathir has said that the video was an attempt to block the political career of an individual and stated that he would not be used in this issue.

Mr Hadi had said last Friday that PAS and Umno wanted Dr Mahathir to complete his term until the next election - due in 2023 - to uphold the interests of the Malays and Muslims.

Both parties, Mr Hadi said, would support Dr Mahathir as they felt that the PH administration was "not the face of Islam".