Mahathir slams Najib’s 1MDB denials

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad poured scorn on his predecessor, Mr Najib Razak, yesterday for denying that he knew millions of dollars from scandal-plagued state fund 1MDB had been put in his personal bank account.

Voters, fuelled by anger over the multi-billion-dollar scandal at 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) and rising living costs, dumped Mr Najib and his long-ruling coalition in a general election last month.

The new government led by Dr Mahathir has relaunched investigations into 1MDB.

In his first sit-down interview since losing the election, Mr Najib told Reuters on Tuesday that he should not be blamed for the scandal and he knew nothing about money from it appearing in his personal account.

Mr Najib said he did not know if hundreds of millions of dollars that moved through his personal account was from 1MDB, and if money from the fund was eventually laundered to acquire assets globally, including yachts, paintings, gems and prime real estate.

"I am not party to the yacht, the paintings... I have never seen those paintings," said Mr Najib.

"I was not aware of these purchases. This was done without my knowledge. I would never authorise 1MDB funds to be used for any of these items. I have been in government so long, I know what is right and what is wrong."

Interviewed by Reuters the same day, Dr Mahathir said investigators had found Mr Najib's signature on cheques and documents. On Mr Najib's protestations of innocence, Dr Mahathir said the former premier has lost credibility.

"Who wants to believe him that he did not know when he signed? Every bit of money that goes in and out of the first borrowing of RM 42 billion (S$14 billion), all his signature," Dr Mahathir said in an interview with the Malay Mail.

The amount refers to the total debt accumulated by 1MDB, which was founded by Mr Najib in 2009.

Said Dr Mahathir: "If he doesn't know, it must be that he doesn't understand what a signature means... Najib always assumes people are stupid."

Mr Lim Kit Siang, a senior leader in Dr Mahathir's coalition, said there was no way those running 1MDB could have kept the alleged embezzlement of billions of dollars in public funds a secret from Mr Najib, especially after the US Department of Justice (DOJ) filed civil suits that detailed how and where some of the money moved.

"I do not believe Mr Najib is so stupid, incompetent or ignorant, which means he was lying through his teeth in his interview with Reuters," Mr Lim said.

Mr Najib also said the nearly 300 boxes of designer handbags seized by police during searches were mainly gifts given to his wife and daughter and had nothing to do with 1MDB.

His denials sparked outrage among Malaysians who condemned him on social media.

"Mr ex-prime minister you know nothing except for lavish lifestyle," read a tweet posted by Twitter user mase99rati.

Transactions involving 1MDB are being investigated in half a dozen countries.

The DOJ has alleged in lawsuits that more than US$4.5 billion (S$6 billion) from 1MDB was laundered through a complex web of transactions and shell companies, of which US$681 million ended in Mr Najib's bank account.

Mr Najib has said the money was donated by Saudi Arabia, most of which he returned.

According to the DOJ, assets bought using 1MDB money include a Picasso painting, a US$265 million yacht and jewellery.

Mr Najib is determined to stay in Malaysia and fight the allegations.

"No, I never had plans to leave. Because if I leave, there is presumption of guilt," he said.