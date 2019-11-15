Mahathir urges Tanjung Piai voters to think of their future

JOHOR: Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad has been campaigning for the Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidate Karmaine Sardini for the by-election at Tanjung Piai tomorrow.

PH is the ruling coalition. Its main component parties include Dr Mahathir's Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia and Mr Anwar Ibrahim's Parti Keadilan Rakyat.

On the campaign trail, he addressed several issues, one of which is a pamphlet meant to upset the Chinese community with fake news.

Dr Mahathir said voters were unlikely to be tricked, the Malay Mail reported.

He said the pamphlet supported the PH candidate, but on other page was a "Buy Muslim First campaign".

"I do not think the Chinese (community) will be fooled by such things where they are wiser during elections and would not vote (for oppostion) Barsian Nasional just because of such posters," said Dr Mahathir.

RALLY

At a rally in Kukup on Wednesday, he urged the people to give PH five years to resolve all the problems facing the country, The Star reported.

He reminded voters in Tanjung Piai to think of their future and not be emotional when they cast their votes tomorrow.

"Please do not cast your votes in anger," he said, adding that the PH government was only 11/2 years old.

He said the government was doing its best to "treat all the diseases" left by the previous one.

"This effort will take some time to carry out, especially when it comes to reviving the economy. We want Malaysia to become the Asian Tiger once again," he said.

He hoped voters would elect the PH candidate as their MP so the government could continue with its programmes in the constituency.

Dr Mahathir also reminded that Malaysia is a peaceful country which is not affected by demonstrations like in other countries.

"Look at places like Hong Kong, the Middle East and South America, where there are demonstrations against the government," he said, adding it was fortunate that such incidents did not happen in Malaysia.