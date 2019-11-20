Mahathir ‘very angry’ about hoax involving luxury watches

The watch brochure with Dr M's face was circulated among civil servants.

PETALING JAYA : Dozens of people ordered luxury watches engraved with the signature of Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad and parted with their money, not realising that there was no such product.

The sale was ordered to be halted immediately after Dr Mahathir himself was alerted, said the Prime Minister's Office.

"As soon as we got to know of it, it was stopped immediately," said an aide to Dr Mahathir.

The aide also said Dr Mahathir had never endorsed such watches to be sold to civil servants.

More than a fortnight ago, The Star chanced upon a brochure with an order form for a watch engraved with Dr Mahathir's signature.

The brochure was circulated among civil servants in selected departments in Putrajaya.

After checking with all parties involved, it was found that no such watch existed.

When The Star checked with the organiser, purportedly a sports club for civil servants, it was told they had stopped taking orders for the watch.

"We have stopped it because of technical reasons. We now have to return the money to those who made the orders," said the person listed on the brochure as the contact person.