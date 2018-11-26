Mahathir: Vietnam will soon pull ahead of Malaysia

Dr Mahathir Mohamad said Vietnam will pull ahead as its people are hardworking.

PETALING JAYA: Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad warned that Malaysia would soon be overtaken by its poorer neighbours because its people expect handouts rather than to work hard.

He said many Malaysians have become dependent on financial handouts such as the 1Malaysia People's Aid (BR1M) under the previous Barisan Nasional administration, The Star reported.

"We bring in foreign workers to do the jobs Malaysians do not want to do.

"The government collects taxes and levies from these foreign workers only to give to these Malaysians who think they have disabilities as financial assistance," he was quoted as saying by The Malaysian Insight yesterday.

Dr Mahathir predicted that Vietnam, which had been ravaged by war, would soon overtake Malaysia in economic rankings because they have a lot of hardworking people.

"Vietnam will pull ahead of Malaysia because its people are very diligent.

"In Malaysia, people don't want to work because the government gives them money," the news portal reported.

The Prime Minister said this in his address at the opening ceremony of the Dash Resort in Langkawi yesterday.

Earlier in his address, Dr Mahathir also said the government should not be doing any commercial activities and should leave "the business of doing business" to the private sector.

He was quoted by TMI as saying that the primary duty of the government is to get laws passed and enforce them.

"The government has no expertise to do business and we will lose money.

"The private sector knows better how to make money. They have the ideas," he added.

Dr Mahathir said the government would not make it difficult for entrepreneurs to do business because "we (the government) will get 36 per cent of what you make".

"That's why we want people to be successful in business. We do not invest a single sen but we get 36 per cent in return."

On Saturday, Dr Mahathir spoke about the government's decision to not ratify the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination (ICERD). He said it was not due to pressure from Umno and Pas.

Dr Mahathir said the decision, which was agreed upon at the Cabinet meeting on Friday, was made because the government was aware that the people did not agree with the ratification, the New Straits Times reported.

"I deny that we made the decision to not ratify the ICERD because of politics, or because we were worried that we would lose support in the upcoming Rantau by-election.

"This was a Cabinet decision, and doesn't need to be brought to the Parliament. As I've said, it is impossible (to ratify ICERD) as we would need a two-third majority support from the members of parliament.

"Even some of our own (ruling coalition Pakatan Harapan) MPs were not in favour of it," he told a press conference on Saturday night.