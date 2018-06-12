Mahathir: We can't arrest Najib without solid evidence

Malaysian plainclothes police officers raiding a house in Putrajaya, as part of the investigation into corruption at state fund 1MDB.

TOKYO: Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad said while many people were asking for the arrest of former premier Najib Razak, it was not so easy.

"People are waiting - when are we going to arrest (Datuk Seri) Najib Tun Razak?It is not so easy. We have to find evidence that will stand up in court.

"If the evidence is not strong and he is not found guilty by the court, then all the things we have done and said will be questioned by the people," Dr Mahathir said in his speech during the dinner with some 250 Malaysians in Japan on Sunday.

"I say hopefully because the people's choice must be respected, and we want to be a democratic country," he said, adding that the new Pakatan Harapan government would not run roughshod over the other branches of the government such as the judiciary.

"That is a relief for Najib," Dr Mahathir said, adding that Mr Najib was not allowed to leave the country.

He said, however, that many people had "disappeared" lately.

"But we hope that before they disappear, we can punish them accordingly to the law," he said.

He also said because Mr Najib was using stolen money to pay "everyone", this was not sustainable, adding that some people would suffer because of the restructuring and rehabilitation of the country's RM1 trillion (S$335 billion) debt was not easy.

"Some people will not be able to perform their haj because the government won't be paying for them to perform their haj with stolen money."

1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) was founded by Mr Najib in 2009 and is the subject of money-laundering probes in at least six countries, including the US, Switzerland and Singapore.

The US Department of Justice has alleged that more than US$4.5 billion (S$6 billion) was misappropriated from 1MDB and about US$700 million of that went to Mr Najib's personal bank accounts. Mr Najib has always denied any wrongdoing.

He again refuted claims that he stole 1MDB money as authorities searched a new premise and sought additional witnesses in the ongoing probe.

Police yesterday raided a house linked to Mr Najib in the administrative capital of Putrajaya. Officers were seen carrying out boxes from the house before leaving in four police cars, according to national news wire Bernama.

"I would like to repeat that I did not receive any benefits or stole money from 1MDB or any party," Mr Najib said in a Facebook post, after Dr Mahathir said on Sunday that strong evidence is needed for legal action.