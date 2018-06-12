Mahathir's plan for new national car company draws mixed reactions

PETALING JAYA: Malaysians have mixed reactions to Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad's announcement that the government intends to launch a new national car company.

Speaking during a dialogue at the 24th Nikkei Conference on the Future of Asia yesterday, Dr Mahathir said the government is thinking of starting another national car, perhaps with an Asian country such as Thailand, South Korea or Japan as a partner.

This did not go down well with everyone.

Within minutes of the news, an S.K. Teo created a petition titled "We should not have a national car at this point in time", but earning only five signatures out of its 100-people goal within an hour.

On Facebook, user Md Haris offered a gentle reminder: "Country debt 1 trillion."

Many more spoke up for the need to instead improve public transport for the people, with Mr Kim Guan Chuan saying the number of cars on the roads should be reduced.

"Every day, most of the roads are choked with cars," he added.

Mr Karthikeyan Rajamohan said the MRT 3 rail transit project should be reconsidered instead of having a "Proton 2.0".

Noni Jelani questioned the wisdom of the idea: "Do we need this right now?"

Ms Daljeet Kaur said "one failed national car" is more than enough proof that Malaysia does not need another one".

"We need proper public transport to (Johor Baru) and Singapore. The train to JB is terrible. Fulfil your manifesto and don't start projects that benefit no one," she added.

However, Ms Revathi Murugan thought a new national car was a good idea.

"This time, look into better safety features with a stronger frame. Create back job opportunities and develop nation for a better future... Why limit Malaysians?" she said.

Others were wary of the cost of protectionist measures. The idea received a resounding "no" from Mr Louis Lai, who said the rakyat (people) would not accept the move.

"This will make the other car prices go up, because need to protect them again. We rakyat don't want this kind of protected industry. We want car prices low," he said.

Mr Jason Ng called the idea another mega bailout in the making: "Don't you remember the Proton bailout, (Dr Mahathir?"