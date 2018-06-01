Make-up, pig’s blood used to fake Russian journalist’s death

Mr Arkady Babchenko faked his own death as he feared for his life.

KIEV: Mr Arkady Babchenko, the dissident Russian journalist who faked his own death in Ukraine's capital, said yesterday he had to undertake the ruse because he feared he would share the fate of poisoned former Russian spy Sergei Skripal.

Ukrainian officials reported on Tuesday night that Mr Babchenko, a critic of the Kremlin, had been gunned down in his apartment building in Kiev. Lurid pictures of him lying in a pool of blood were published, and officials suggested Russia was behind the assassination.

A day later, Mr Babchenko appeared in public, and Ukrainian security officials said they had faked his death to thwart and expose what they said was a plot to assassinate him.

Mr Babchenko disclosed details of how the deception involving his fake death had been carried out.

On the night selected for the event, he said a make-up artist had come to his apartment to give him the appearance of a shooting victim.

He was given a T-shirt with bullet holes in it and pig's blood was poured over him.

He said he played dead while medical teams - who were in on the ruse - transported him to hospital in an ambulance and then certified him as dead and sent him to a morgue.

"Once the gates of the morgue closed behind me, I was resurrected," Mr Babchenko said. He said he then washed off the fake blood and dressed himself in a sheet.

"Then I watched the news and saw what a great guy I had been," he said, referring to tributes that were paid to him.

Asked about his next steps now, he said: "I plan to get some decent sleep, maybe get drunk, and then wake up in two or three days."