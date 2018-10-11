Malaysia abolishes death penalty

KUALA LUMPUR: The death penalty will be abolished and there should be a moratorium on all executions until then, Malaysia's de facto law minister in the Prime Minister's Department said yesterday.

The minister, Mr Liew Vui Keong, said the only issue was what to do with the convicts currently on death row.

Mr Liew said: "All death penalty will be abolished. Full stop.

"Since we are abolishing the sentence, all executions should not be carried out."

While the government is studying certain cases, he said that in reviewing the punishment, various aspects must be taken into account.

This was to ensure that an appropriate penalty was doled out to offenders.

"Drug-related offences will be different and consideration must be given to convicts who, for example, were drug mules, as compared to those who committed heinous crimes.

"We also need to comprehensively consider all cases, especially when it concerns the families of murdered victims," he said.