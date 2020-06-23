Malaysia to allow cinemas to reopen, live events to resume

PETALING JAYA: Malaysia will allow cinemas and theatres to reopen and live events to resume from July 1, said Senior Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

However, they should not have more than 250 individuals at any given activity or time.

He also announced yesterday that the government had agreed to allow public and private pools at hotels, gated residences, apartments, and condominiums to reopen from July 1.

Mr Ismail, however, said these locations must provide lifeguards, observers or supervisors to ensure the number of people in the pool is controlled.

He said the number allowed in these pools will depend on the capacity and size of the pool.

Water-related activities at lakes, rivers and at sea can resume too, but water theme parks are still not allowed to operate, he said.

15 CASES

Malaysia recorded 15 cases yesterday, taking the total number of infections in the country to 8,587. There were no new deaths so the toll remains at 121.

Thailand is hoping to ease some restrictions on foreigners entering the country after going 28 days without recording any cases of domestic transmission, a senior official said yesterday.

Those who will benefit from the easing of restrictions include business executives, skilled workers and foreigners who live in Thailand.

"The first three groups will be able to return to Thailand and stay in 14-day state quarantine," said the spokesman for the government's Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, Mr Taweesin Wisanuyothin.

Medical tourists will also be allowed back for treatment in hospital, he said.

Short-term business travellers and tourists from China, Japan and South Korea might be allowed back without having to spend 14 days in quarantine, he said, adding that the guidelines were still being worked out.

Thailand has recorded a total of 3,151 cases and 58 deaths.

Indonesia reported 954 new infections yesterday, taking its total number to 46,845.