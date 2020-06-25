Malaysia to allow social events from July 1 with up to 250 people

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysians will be allowed to organise and attend social events, including wedding receptions, engagement parties, reunion gatherings and religious events from July 1. The limit is set at 250 people.

However, Senior Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob said standard operating procedures such as social distancing and registration of guests must be followed by those planning the gatherings.

"We have decided to put a limit to how long these events can be held, which is between three and five hours. We believe the time given is sufficient to host events," he said yesterday.

Guests will have to have their temperature checked before entering the event venue and register via the MySejahtera contact tracing app or record attendance manually.

"Those with symptoms such as cough and flu are advised not to attend social gatherings and it is best if everyone present has a face mask on," he said.

Malaysia recorded six new cases of Covid-19 yesterday, taking the total number to 8,596. The death toll remains at 121.

Indonesia reported 1,113 new infections yesterday, taking its total number of cases to 49,009. There were 38 more deaths, with total fatalities now at 2,573.

Despite an acceleration in infections, this week hundreds of traditional traders in Bali and Sumatra refused to get tested, even as bustling, densely packed markets have emerged as common infection points, officials said.

In Bali,the authorities had aimed to test 2,200 traders in the area of Tabanan, but on Tuesday, 200 traders failed to turn up.

"They are afraid of the stigma," Klungkung Regent Nyoman Suwirta told Reuters,

The authorities at Solok market in West Sumatra said 150 there had also refused to be tested.

"Maybe there is fear, maybe there is trauma, we need to explore the reasons why," said Mr Jasman Rizal, West Sumatra's Covid-19 task force spokesman.

Thailand yesterday reported one new case detected in someone returning from abroad, marking 30 days without local transmission, a senior official said.