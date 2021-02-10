Malaysia allows more retail businesses to operate

PUTRAJAYA : More businesses in the retail sector in Malaysia, such as clothing stores, accessory shops, toy stores, sports equipment shops will be allowed to resume businesses from today.

Outlets selling cosmetics, kitchen appliances, shoes, photography studios, nurseries and florists will also be allowed to open.

Senior Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the National Security Council special committee had agreed to allow other businesses under the retail sector to open for business for economic continuity and survival.

"Therefore, the special committee has decided to allow these businesses to operate with strict standard operating procedures in place.

"They are allowed to open for business beginning Feb 10," he said yesterday.

Strict rules are to be followed by business operators, including disinfecting the premises three times a day, and clothing stores are to provide customers with disposable gloves to use.

The use of face masks among staff and customers are a must, and details such as name, contact number as well as temperature must be recorded.

The use of testers or samples are not allowed at cosmetics shops.

Dine-in customers are now allowed in restaurants but limited to two people a table with physical distancing of at least 1m. "Restaurant owners must also ensure sufficient workers to monitor the entry of customers and registration of personal details via MySejahtera or manually," Mr Ismail said.

COMMITTEE

Meanwhile, Malaysia yesterday announced a 19-member committee led by a former chief justice to advise the King on when the emergency should end.

The members of the independent committee included three opposition lawmakers.

The controversial declaration is set to continue until Aug 1, but can be lifted earlier if the ruler accepts the advice of the committee that the coronavirus pandemic is under control.

Malaysia recorded 2,764 infections yesterday, taking the number of confirmed cases in the country up to 248,316.

The last time the number of daily cases dipped below 3,000 was on Jan 13, with 2,985 on that date.