Malaysia and India see surge in Covid-19 infections

PETALING JAYA: Malaysia and India are seeing a surge in Covid-19 cases while China saw a new two-month high due to infections in a city on the border with Myanmar.

In Malaysia, Health Minister Adham Baba said the recent increase in daily cases is a cause for concern following talk of a possible fourth wave of infections. Malaysia's lowest daily number of the year was recorded on March 29, with 941 cases. But the numbers have gone up recently.

There were 1,070 cases yesterday, 1,349 cases on Sunday and 1,638 on Saturday.

"We forecast the R-nought (R0) to be at 0.8 (infectivity rate) and if we can overcome this, it will mean that we have managed to contain the spread of the pandemic well," he said.

"If we are not able to control it, our worry is that the R0 will rise to 1.2, which will require an increase in preventive measures and vaccinations."

On the possibility of the country experiencing a fourth wave of the pandemic, Dr Adham said it would depend on the opening of the nation's borders.

He said so far, only nine cases of the new South African variant have been detected, with the infected individuals quarantined and treated.

Malaysia has recorded 352,029 cases in total.

Meanwhile, India reported a record rise yesterday, becoming the second country after the United States to post more than 100,000 new cases in a day.

With 103,558 new infections, India has now reported 12.6 million cases, the highest after the US and Brazil.

India has recorded the most number of infections in the past week anywhere in the world.

China reported its biggest daily jump in new cases in more than two months, as a city bordering Myanmar in south-western Yunnan province accounted for all the new local cases.