Malaysia announces $13 billion stimulus package ahead of lockdown

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin yesterday announced an additional RM40 billion (S$13 billion) stimulus package, ahead of the imposition of stricter lockdown measures to curb the rapid spread of Covid-19.

The country is seeing a surge in infections, with the number of new daily cases greater than India's on a per capita basis.

Malaysia saw record daily infections and deaths on Saturday, though the numbers have dipped since.

It enters a strict two-week lockdown starting today, with only essential manufacturing and service sector allowed to operate.

"If drastic action is not taken immediately, it is of concern that the healthcare system in our country will collapse and we will face a greater catastrophe," Mr Muhyiddin said in a televised address.

The new aid package includes a RM5 billion fiscal injection, despite the government having limited fiscal space, he said.

Since last year, Malaysia has rolled out around RM340 billion in aid and stimulus measures to cushion the impact of the pandemic on the economy.

The new relief measures include RM2.1 billion in handouts, some loan moratorium, grants to small and medium-sized businesses and salary subsidies for those affected by lockdown measures, Mr Muhyiddin said.

The government will also spend RM1 billion to boost healthcare capacity.

Mr Muhyiddin also said all ministers and their deputies would forego salaries for the next three months to help offset costs related to the pandemic.