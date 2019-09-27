Malaysia arrests 16 terror suspects

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia has detained 16 people on suspicion of terrorism after swoops in six states, said counter-terrorism chief Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay yesterday.

Mr Ayob said the suspects - three Malaysians, 12 Indonesians and an Indian - were detained between July 10 and Sept 25 in Sabah, Selangor, Sarawak, Penang, Pahang and Kuala Lumpur.

"We believe that the 10 suspects detained in Peninsular Malaysia were active on social media in recruiting for Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS) and spreading Salafi jihadi teachings," he said.

"Some of them were even planning to launch attacks against politicians and non-Muslims in the country."

Mr Ayob said the first suspect, a 25-year-old Indonesian man, was detained in Keningau, Sabah, on July 10.

"We believe the suspect was helping Indonesian ISIS militants smuggle themselves to southern Philippines via Sabah.

"This a follow-up to our ops in Sabah in May," he said.

He added that another suspect, a 38-year-old Indian woman, was detained on Aug 2 for collecting funds for a terrorist group.

He said she has since been deported to her home country.

WORKED AS LABOURERS

Mr Ayob said the Indonesian suspects had been in the country for about two to three years and were working as labourers.

He said the arrests were made with cooperation from the Royal Malaysia Police, the Indonesian National Police, and Philippine National Police.

Mr Ayub said all the arrests save one invoked the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act 2012.

The exception was the Indian woman.