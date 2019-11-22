Malaysia arrests 680 suspected members of Chinese scam syndicate

The arrested Chinese nationals were found to have entered Malaysia on social visit passes.

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian authorities have arrested 680 Chinese nationals suspected of operating an extensive online fraud operation cheating people in their homeland, officials said yesterday.

A team of 150 Immigration Department officers raided the headquarters in a six-storey building in Cyberjaya on Wednesday, director-general of the Immigration Department Khairul Dzaimee Daud said in a statement.

About 100 suspects escaped, he said. The gang was believed to have operated from the premises for about six months.The office had guards stationed at each level and rooms were accessible only with access cards.

"We seized around 8,230 mobile phones, 174 laptops and 787 computers. Several of our officers were injured after a group attacked and tried to break through our barricade," said Mr Khairul.

Investigations showed the group targeted victims in China by offering fast and profitable returns in their investment scams.

"All were found to have entered the country via social visit passes. Nearly all could not produce their passports after being arrested...The Chinese embassy has been notified of developments," he said.