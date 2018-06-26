Malaysia arrests Najib's former aide in 1MDB probe: Report

A TV screen grab showing the former aide to Mr Najib Razak covering his face as he was led out of the court where he was ordered to be remanded for a week.

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian authorities have made the first arrest in a renewed probe into the scandal at state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB), remanding a former aide of ousted prime minister Najib Razak to assist in investigations, Bernama news reported yesterday.

Malaysia's new government led by the 92-year-old Dr Mahathir Mohamad reopened investigations into billions of dollars allegedly siphoned out of 1MDB after Mr Najib's administration lost a general election in May, fuelled by anger over the scandal and rising living costs.

Yesterday, a magistrate's court granted an application by anti-graft officials to remand the former aide for a week to assist in investigations into 1MDB.

The 42-year-old, described as having worked for Mr Najib since 2009, was arrested on Sunday night after giving a statement at the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission's headquarters in the administrative capital of Putrajaya.

Earlier this month, new Attorney-General Tommy Thomas said his office was studying possible criminal and civil action in the 1MDB case.

Mr Najib, who founded 1MDB, is the subject of a money laundering probe. He has consistently denied wrongdoing.

Transactions involving 1MDB are being investigated in half a dozen countries, including the US, where it has become the biggest case pursued by the Department of Justice under its anti-kleptocracy programme.

In a related development, Deputy Prime Minister Wan Azizah Wan Ismail said in her keynote address at the Asean Corporate Responsibility and Sustainable Development Summit yesterday that the scandal is the disastrous result of a leadership without conscience.

Providing examples of leadership failure worldwide, she said despite regulations being in place, scandals such as 1MDB happened because those involved had not followed their conscience.

Dr Wan Azizah said people expect their leaders to do good and help them achieve more, but more often than not, leaders fail their people.

"They allow their personal interests to override common interests, and they use their wealth to buy influence.