Malaysia backtracks, allows CNY reunion dinners with 15-person limit
KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia yesterday revised its curb on Chinese New Year reunion dinners after a backlash from the Chinese community.
The dinners are now permitted but will be limited to 15 family members living within a 10km radius, and must not involve interstate or inter-district travel, said the National Unity Ministry yesterday.
On Thursday, the government announced that only those living under the same roof could be present.
The ministry said the revised standard operation procedure was the result of a National Security Council technical meeting chaired by Senior Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob yesterday.
The other curbs remain. Prayers at temples are not allowed except for five of the temple's committee members, while lion dances, lantern processions, Chingay and other stage performances are prohibited, as is cross-border travel. - THE STAR
