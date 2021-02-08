Malaysia backtracks, allows CNY reunion dinners with 15-person limit

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia yesterday revised its curb on Chinese New Year reunion dinners after a backlash from the Chinese community.

The dinners are now permitted but will be limited to 15 family members living within a 10km radius, and must not involve interstate or inter-district travel, said the National Unity Ministry yesterday.

On Thursday, the government announced that only those living under the same roof could be present.

The ministry said the revised standard operation procedure was the result of a National Security Council technical meeting chaired by Senior Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob yesterday.