Malaysia to ban smoking at eateries from next year

KEDAH Malaysia will enforce a smoking ban on restaurants, coffee shops and hawker stalls from Jan 1, Sin Chew Daily cited Deputy Health Minister Lee Boon Chye as saying yesterday.

The ban will cover all air-conditioned and non-air-conditioned restaurants, coffee shops, open-air hawker centres and street stalls.

Dr Lee announced the mandatory ban while chairing a health forum at the Asian Institute of Medicine, Science and Technology in Kedah.

Those caught smoking at prohibited areas will be fined RM10,000 (S$3,300) and eateries found not enforcing the ban will be fined RM2,500.

The Star reported last month that the Health Ministry is pushing to gazette all open-air restaurants as no-smoking areas, according to Dr Lee.

This is not only to encourage smokers to kick the habit but also to protect non-smokers from second-hand smoke.

"No doubt smokers will say they have the right to smoke, but non-smokers also have the right to have smoke-free areas," Dr Lee had said.

The Gopeng MP is also seeking his fellow MPs' support to shut down the smoking room in Parliament this month.

He hopes the MPs who smoke will take the opportunity to quit.

"This... is Malaysia's commitment as a member state to the Framework Convention on Tobacco Control and adheres to the guidelines under Article 8 of the World Health Organisation," he added.

The current law in Malaysia prohibits smoking in 21 areas including hospitals, public toilets, lifts, government premises as well as air-conditioned shops and offices.

Others include parks and government premises.