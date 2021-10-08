Malaysia to buy Merck’s Covid-19 antiviral pill

KUALA LUMPUR : Malaysia has struck a deal with US drug maker Merck to buy 150,000 courses of its experimental antiviral pill, the Health Ministry said yesterday, joining other Asian countries in a rush to secure supplies.

Molnupiravir, which would be the first oral antiviral medication for Covid-19 if it gets regulatory approval, could halve the chances of dying or being hospitalised for those most at risk of contracting severe Covid-19, clinical data has shown.

The data sparked large demand for the drug in Asia, with South Korea, Singapore and Australia this week announcing similar deals to buy the Merck pill.

Taiwan and Thailand are also in talks to buy it.