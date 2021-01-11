Malaysia: Cabinet Minister tests positive for Covid-19

KUALA LUMPUR: A Malaysia minister tested positive for the coronavirus on Saturday and according to a report, he had attended a Cabinet meeting recently.

Mr Mustapa Mohamed was tested in Kota Bahru and is now warded at a Kelantan hospital for further observation, The Star reported. He is said to be in stable condition.

"All of his close contacts from Jan 1 to Jan 9 are advised to undergo screening as soon as possible. He apologises for all the inconvenience caused," his office said.

Malaysian health authorities told the Malay Mail that contact tracing is already in progress.

Meanwhile, Health director-general Noor Hisham Abdullah has expressed concern over the high number of Covid-19 deaths recorded over the past nine days, The Star reported.

"Just this year alone, in the past nine days, we have recorded 71 fatalities due to Covid-19.

"We are very worried about this and hope Allah SWT will protect all of us. #Kitajagakita," said Dr Noor Hisham in a Facebook post yesterday.

Malaysia recorded 2,433 cases yesterday, bringing the total to 135,992. There were nine more deaths yesterday, taking the toll to 551.