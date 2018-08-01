Malaysia civil aviation chief resigns over MH370 lapses

KUALA LUMPUR: The chief of Malaysia's civil aviation authority resigned yesterday after an investigation report on the missing flight MH370 showed lapses by the air traffic control centre in Kuala Lumpur.

The report released on Monday on the disappearance four years ago of the Boeing 777 during a flight from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing with 239 people on board shed little fresh light on one of the biggest mysteries of modern aviation.

Mr Azharuddin Abdul Rahman said the report had highlighted failures by air traffic control to comply with standard operating procedures, though it had not suggested the aviation authority was to blame for the loss of the aircraft.

"Therefore, it is with regret and after much thought and contemplation that I have decided to resign as the Chairman of Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia effective 14 days from the date of the resignation notice which I have served today," he said in a statement.

In a 495-page report, investigators said the controls of aircraft were likely deliberately manipulated to take it off course but they were unable to determine who was responsible.