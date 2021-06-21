Malaysia considers introducing Covid vaccination passport

A man receiving a dose of the Covid-19 vaccine in Kuala Lumpur. Malaysia hopes to achieve herd immunity by the end of the year.

PETALING JAYA: Once more Malaysians are fully immunised, a Covid-19 vaccination passport may be introduced by the government as a requirement for interstate, inter-district and international travel, said health director-general Noor Hisham Abdullah.

He is optimistic about the rate of vaccination and said herd immunity may be achieved as soon as the end of the year if daily vaccination figures can be stepped up.

"Give it two or three more months and increase the rate of vaccination. Maybe in November or December, we can achieve herd immunity.

"This has not been implemented but it is being considered. There must be SOPs (standard operating procedures) for going to mosques and vaccine passport for travel," he said during a webinar on Islam and current affairs on Saturday night.

"When more people are vaccinated, we will use vaccination as a pre-condition to travel across states, districts and internationally," he added.

Dr Noor Hisham said it is still too early to implement the vaccination passport system, as many were not vaccinated yet.

"Not even 10 per cent of the population have received both doses.

"So we must widen (this immunisation) programme as soon as possible," he added.

Dr Noor Hisham said the current vaccination rate is at 250,000 doses a day and the aim is to increase it to 300,000 soon.