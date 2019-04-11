Malaysia court dismisses Najib’s appeals over SRC graft case

KUALA LUMPUR Malaysia's Federal Court yesterday dismissed all three of former prime minister Najib Razak's appeals related to his SRC International corruption case, The Malaysian Insight reported.

SRC is a former subsidiary of 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).

A seven-judge panel, led by Chief Justice Richard Malanjum, also ruled in favour of Attorney-General Tommy Thomas by allowing his appeal against a court order, the Insight reported.

The court ruled against the three interlocutory appeals - a demand for evidentiary and investigative documents from the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission, including witness statements; questioning the Attorney-General's withdrawal of a transfer certificate to move the case from the sessions to High Court; and a demand for a gag order on the media and public from discussing Najib's criminal cases.

Najib had pleaded not guilty to seven charges last week at the start of his trial linked to the alleged plundering of state fund 1MDB in a financial scandal.

He is accused of receiving RM42 million (S$14 million) for giving a government guarantee for a RM4 billion loan taken up by SRC International, which was set up as a coal supply business.

His wife Rosmah Mansor was yesterday charged again over the solar hybrid project for rural schools in Sarawak.

She was accused of receiving a bribe of RM5 million from Jepak Holdings' managing director Saidi Abang Samsudin through her aide Rizal Mansor, at her home on Dec 20, 2016.

INDUCEMENT

The money was apparently an inducement for helping Jepak Holdings to obtain a project to supply, maintain and operate the generator set and diesel for 369 rural schools in Sarawak, worth RM1.25 billion through direct negotiations with the Education Ministry.

Rosmah, 68, pleaded not guilty.

She also told reporters it was more important that the people who accused her of buying a 22-carat pink diamond apologise to the people than to her.