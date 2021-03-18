Malaysia: Covid-19 vaccination badge for those who get second dose

PETALING JAYA: Malaysia will issue a Covid-19 vaccination badge to those who have received their second vaccine dose, said Health Minister Adham Baba.

Dr Adham said yesterday this is in addition to the digital certificate they can download on the MySejahtera app.

He said the name and identity card number of the vaccinated individual will be printed on the badge.

The badge cannot be forged as there are security codes on it, he added.

Dr Adham said that as of Tuesday, 346,508 people had received their first vaccine dose, or 69.3 per cent of the targeted 500,000 in the first phase.

Malaysian Prime Minster Muhyiddin Yassin received his second Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine shot yesterday.

Mr Muhyiddin, whose vaccination process was aired live on national television, pleaded with the public to register for the immunisation programme as soon as possible.

"Some 5.6 million people have already registered for the programme, and I'm urging those who have not, to do so quickly."

Malaysia recorded 1,219 cases yesterday, taking the country's tally to 327,253. There were two deaths, taking the total to 1,220.

Meanwhile, the Philippines will close its borders to foreigners and restrict the number of Filipinos entering the country as the authorities battle to contain a spike in coronavirus infections.