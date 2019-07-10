Malaysia detains four foreign militants after raids in Selangor, Kedah

The four men were detained in anti-terror swoops between June 14 and July 3.

KUALA LUMPUR : Four foreign militants were detained following anti-terror swoops in Selangor and Kedah, said Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Abdul Hamid Bador yesterday.

He said the suspects - two Myanmar nationals, a Filipino and an Indian national - were picked up by the Bukit Aman Special Branch Counter Terrorism Division (E8) between June 14 and July 3.

Mr Abdul Hamid said the first arrest occurred on June 14 in Klang, where a 54-year-old Filipino man was detained.

"The electrician was detained as he has relations with the Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG) terror group."

He added that the suspect also used forged identification documents.

The IGP said a 24-year-old Indian man was the next to be picked up by the E8 on June 21.

"We identified him as being a facilitator to senior Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) terror group members, who entered Malaysia in November last year as well as last month.

"He has also transferred RM7,600 (S$2,500) to the terror group to fund its activities in South-East Asia," Mr Abdul Hamid said.

The third arrest was a 41-year-old Rohingya man in Sungai Petani, Kedah on June 24.

"He is a supporter of the Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (ARSA). He was detained for uploading a video containing a death threat to the Bangladeshi Prime Minister via his social media account," Mr Abdul Hamid added.

CRIMINAL RECORD

The suspect also has a criminal record, used fake travel documents and was involved in a human trafficking ring, he said.

The last arrest was on another Rohingya man in Alor Setar on July 3.