Malaysia detects a record high of 30 new clusters: Health chief

Malaysia will open four more mega vaccination centres today in Klang Valley to serve 23,000 people daily.

KUALA LUMPUR Malaysia detected a record high 30 new clustersyesterday. The previous high was 22 reported on May 19.

In a statement, health director-general Noor Hisham Abdullah said that out of the 30 clusters, 18 of them were from workplaces, 10 involved factories and the remaining two were community clusters.

The 30 clusters bring the total number of active clusters to 713.

Malaysia recorded 6,241 new cases yesterday, bringing the nation's cumulative total to 616,815.

There were 87 deaths taking the toll to 3,378.

Selangor recorded 2,178 infections, the most of all states, followed by Sarawak (600) and Johor (565).

Meanwhile, Health Minister Adham Baba said Britain's success in reducing its death toll is a testament to the effectiveness of its vaccination programme.

He said it is why Malaysia's Covid-19 Immunisation Programme must be successful, and that the success needs the close cooperation of the people.

"It is important for us to increase immunity and protection for as many as possible so that the Covid-19 situation in the country does not reach a more serious level," said Dr Adham after visiting the mega vaccination centre at Persada Johor International Convention Centre in Johor Baru yesterday.

Malaysia will today open four more mega vaccination centres in Klang Valley, which encompasses the capital Kuala Lumpur and represents about a quarter of the country's population.

The new centres - two in Kuala Lumpur (Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre and Axiata Arena Bukit Jalil) and another two in Selangor (Setia City Convention Centre and UiTM Puncak Alam) - will have a combined capacity of serving 23,000 people daily when fully operational.

Klang Valley's only existing mega vaccination centre is located at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre in Segambut, a suburb of Kuala Lumpur, which opened last week.