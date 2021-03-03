Malaysia eases movement curbs but interstate travel still not allowed

PUTRAJAYA: The movement control order (MCO) placed on Selangor, Kuala Lumpur, Johor and Penang will be switched to the less restrictive conditional MCO, Senior Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob said yesterday.

He said this will take effect for 14 days beginning Friday till March 18.

Under the MCO, which was imposed for most states from Jan 13, many activities were curbed, including mass sports. Only limited attendance was allowed at mosques, churches and temples.

Police and the military also mounted roadblocks along major roads to check on those crossing district or state lines under the MCO.

Under the conditional MCO, more business activities are expected to be allowed, although all shops and malls will continue to adhere to health protocols such as checking the temperatures of visitors.

Mr Ismail Sabri added that Melaka, Pahang, Terengganu, Sabah, Putrajaya, Labuan and Perlis will be under more lenient recovery MCO.

He also announced that inter-district travel within a state will be allowed, with the exception of Sabah.

"However, interstate travel will still not be allowed yet," he said yesterday.