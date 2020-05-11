Malaysia extends coronavirus curbs by another four weeks to June 9

Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin announcing the extension of the conditional MCO for another four weeks to June 9 in a live broadcast yesterday.

PETALING JAYA: Malaysia will extend coronavirus curbs for another four weeks until June 9, Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said yesterday.

In a live broadcast, Mr Muhyiddin said this was based on the sentiments of those who wanted the government to continue to take precautions to contain the Covid-19 pandemic.

"On the advice of the Health Ministry, I announce the conditional MCO (Movement Control Order), which will end on May 12, to be extended for another four weeks to June 9," he said.

"This means all rules and standard operating procedures (SOPs) during the conditional MCO will continue to be enforced until June 9.

"Any changes to the SOPs or lists of sectors which will be allowed to operate would be announced from time to time," added Mr Muhyiddin.

He also said that mass movement across state borders would not be allowed, noting that several festivals will fall during the MCO period.

"There is Hari Raya Aidilfitri, the Kaamatan Feast and Hari Gawai. I remind all of you that the ban on interstate movement stays.

"Many apologies and I beg your forgiveness. But for your safety and health, returning to your hometowns across state borders for Hari Raya purposes will not be allowed," said Mr Muhyiddin.

This will be the fifth time that the government has decided to extend the MCO.

The MCO was first enforced on March 18 for a two-week period after a spike of Covid-19 cases in the country.

It was then extended in phases.

On May 4, the government imposed the conditional MCO, which allowed almost all economic sectors to reopen.

Malaysian health authorities yesterday reported 67 new coronavirus cases, bringing the country's total to 6,656.

The health ministry reported no new deaths, with total fatalities remaining at 108.

SOUTH-EAST ASIA

In the rest of South-east Asia, Indonesia reported 387 new infections yesterday, taking its total number of cases to 14,032.

It also reported 14 more people had died, bringing the total number of deaths to 973.

More than 113,452 people have been tested, health ministry official Achmad Yuriant said, adding that many areas across the country are still showing a fluctuating number of new infections.

The Philippines' health ministry yesterday confirmed 184 new cases, taking the country's total reported infections to 10,794.

Fifteen more deaths were recorded, bringing the toll to 719, it said.

Thailand reported five new cases but no deaths yesterday, bringing the total to 3,009 cases and 56 deaths since the outbreak started in the country in January.

However, there are four more infected people from the resort island of Phuket, who will be included in figures to be reported today, said Mr Taweesin Wisanuyothin, spokesman for the government's Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration.