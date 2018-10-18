Malaysia fiscal situation ‘not good’ for bridge: Minister

KUALA LUMPUR : Malaysia's Economic Affairs Minister Azmin Ali yesterday downplayed the Johor chief minister's suggestion to revive the "crooked bridge" to Singapore, saying the current economic situation is not conducive for such a project.

He also saidDatuk Osman Sapian's suggestion was a personal one, The Star reported.

The project was mooted by Dr Mahathir Mohamad before he retired as premier in 2003, but Dr Mahathir's successor cancelled it when he took office.

"I don't think it is the right time for the project," Datuk Seri Azmin told reporters.

He said he would look into the proposal once the Johor government raised it at the federal level but added that the government's priority is projects that benefit the nation, the Malay Mail reported.

"For example, roads and hospitals that would benefit the rakyat," he said, adding that projects such as the crooked bridge would depend on the country's fiscal situation, which he described as "not good at present".

His view was echoed by the Johor Crown Prince Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim yesterday. The 34-year-old tweeted: "In my opinion, it is better to go ahead with the hospital in Pasir Gudang that the government tunda (postponed) and increase healthcare budget for the state. All hospitals in JB, including districts, need more beds and medical equipment."

The RM500 million (S$166 million) public hospital project was approved under the 11th Malaysia Plan.

But it is now among several projects that the government is reviewing to reduce debt, the Malay Mail reported.