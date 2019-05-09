Malaysia govt, cops file forfeiture suits against Najib, Rosmah

PETALING JAYA Two civil forfeiture suits have been filed by the government and the police against former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak, his wife Rosmah Mansor and several others to seize RM711 million (S$233 million) worth of items, allegedly bought using 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) funds.

Financial publication The Edge reported there were two notices of motion and supporting affidavits that were filed in the High Court in Kuala Lumpur on Tuesday to seize items consisting of jewellery, cash, handbags and luxury vehicles from these individuals.

The report, which quoted sources, said the action was a follow-up to the seizure of valuables from the properties in Bukit Bintang and other places by police last year.

PROPERTY

It said the first notice of motion was to seize a property in the Klang Valley, cash that includes foreign currencies, jewellery, handbags, watches and sunglasses worth RM680 million.

The report also said the second notice of motion was to seize 27 luxury cars, cash which includes foreign currencies, 29 bank accounts, watches and bags totalling RM31 million.

The report noted Bukit Aman Special Investigation Division of the Anti-Money-Laundering Team Superintendent Foo Wei Min affirmed an affidavit in support of the forfeiture action.

Supt Foo was the investigating officer in the case.

The Edge added that it is not known when the application would be heard.