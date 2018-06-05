Malaysia housewife proposed polling day attack to ISIS

KUALA LUMPUR The militant housewife in Malaysia, whose plan to run over voters on polling day was thwarted by police, volunteered to carry out the attack for terror group Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS) and flee to Syria after that.

The 51-year-old is also believed to have suggested to the terrorist organisation that ramming into voters with a car full of gas canisters and explosives would show that ISIS is against any form of "un-Islamic democracy".

"She was in discussion with senior ISIS leaders and brought up the idea to them a few weeks before the May 9 general election," an intelligence source told The Star.

The woman, who began joining ISIS-affiliated chat groups in 2014, planned to head for Syria if her attack was successful.

Sources said the woman, who has two sons, turned to extremism after her husband had a stroke three years ago.

"The authorities believe she fully immersed herself in ISIS teachings after her husband's plight. She was quite vocal in calling for more attacks on home soil as well as urging other members to head to Syria to join the terror group's leadership there," said another source.

Malaysian police said on Friday that the housewife, along with a teenager and a restaurant owner, were among 15 detained for planning ISIS attacks.

The 17-year-old student wanted to attack entertainment outlets and non-Muslim houses of worship in the city with Molotov cocktails.

The 41-year-old Bangladeshi restaurant owner was found to be a gun runner for terrorist groups.