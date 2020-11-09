Malaysia imposes conditional curbs on nearly all states

KUALA LUMPUR: A conditional movement control order (MCO) will be imposed on all states in Peninsular Malaysia except Kelantan, Perlis and Pahang from today until Dec 6, said Malaysian Senior Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob .

He said this meant the current conditional MCO in Selangor, Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya and Sabah, which was supposed to end tomorrow, would be extended as well.

Mr Ismail Sabri said the National Security Council's (NSC) special meeting decided as such, given the spike in the number of Covid-19 cases in some states.

"The Health Ministry discovered that there has been a significant increase in positive cases as well as rate of infections in Kedah, Penang, Perak, Negeri Sembilan, Melaka, Johor and Terengganu.

"Based on the ministry's advice, the NSC special meeting has decided to impose the conditional MCO in the states involved," he told reporters during his daily briefing on Saturday.

Malaysia will also close schools until Dec 17, the last day of the school year.

Malaysia reported 852 new coronavirus cases yesterday, taking the tally to 40,209 infections.