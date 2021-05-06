Malaysia imposes curbs in KL, JB over spike in Covid-19 cases

Volunteers queueing up to receive the AstraZeneca vaccine in Kuala Lumpur.

KUALA LUMPUR Malaysia yesterday imposed movement restrictions in Kuala Lumpur because of the rising number of Covid-19 infections, adding to lockdowns being implemented in several areas across the country.

"After reviewing the situation and following a proposal by the Health Ministry, the government has agreed to place the entire Kuala Lumpur under MCO (movement control order) from May 7 to 20," Senior Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob said yesterday.

He said at least 17 new infection clusters were detected in the city last month.

ALLOWED

Under the curbs, only certain types of businesses, such as supermarkets, petrol stations and medical clinics, will be allowed to operate while the restrictions are in force, he said.

Eateries can remain open but only for takeaways.

Johor Baru, Kulai and Kota Tinggi in Johor have also come under the stricter curbs.

The government had also announced on Tuesday that six out of nine districts in Selangor state will from today be placed under strict curbs for 12 days.

Malaysia has seen a resurgence in infections in recent weeks, with the country reporting 3,744 new cases yesterday taking the total to 424,376 cases.

Yesterday's figures are much higher compared with Tuesday's 3,120 cases and the 2,500 on Monday. There were 17 deaths yesterday taking the toll to 1,591.

The country began a vaccination drive in February with the Pfizer-BioNTech and Sinovac shots.

ASTRAZENECA

Yesterday, it launched a parallel inoculation programme for people who volunteered to receive the AstraZeneca vaccine amid public fears over its safety.

This month, Malaysia also detected its first case of a highly infectious variant first identified in India.

It has banned flights to and from India and prohibited travellers from any Indian destination from entering the country to help prevent the spread of the new variant.