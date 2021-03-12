Malaysia introduces emergency law to combat Covid-19 fake news

A woman passing by a mural depicting Malaysia's Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin. The new Covid-19 fake news law is seen by critics as a move to shore up his position.

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia yesterday brought in a law to tackle fake news related to Covid-19 and the state of emergency imposed nationwide since January, with the threat of hefty fines and jail terms of up to six years.

The ordinance, which takes effect today, will make it an offence to publish or reproduce any "wholly or partly false" content related to the pandemic or the emergency declaration, which was seen by critics as a move to shore up Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin's position.

The emergency law does not need parliamentary approval.

The jurisdiction of the ordinance will extend to any individual who commits an offence regarding Malaysia's handling of the pandemic outside of the country, regardless of nationality or citizenship, according to the order published in the government's federal gazette.

Those found guilty face a fine of up to RM100,000 (S$33,000), up to three years in jail, or both.

The ordinance prescribes a heavier penalty for individuals found guilty of funding acts of publishing fake news, with a fine of up to RM500,000, a maximum of six years' imprisonment, or both.

Provisions under the ordinance mirror those in an Anti-Fake News Act that was repealed in 2019 during the tenure of Mr Muhyiddin's predecessor, Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

In January, King Abdullah Ahmad Shah declared a nationwide state of emergency to curb the spread of Covid-19, a move that the opposition decried as an attempt by the Prime Minister to retain control amid a power struggle.

Health officials have said the rate of infections has begun slowing, after seeing daily cases breach the 5,000 mark over several days in January. Malaysia reported 1,647 more Covid-19 infections yesterday, bringing total cases to 319,364, the Health Ministry said.

Nine more people died from the coronavirus, pushing Malaysia's Covid-19 death toll to 1,200.

Currently, 147 patients are in intensive care, with 61 requiring ventilator support.