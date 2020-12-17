World

Malaysia invokes emergency to stop two by-elections due to Covid-19

Dec 17, 2020 06:00 am

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia's government yesterday declared a state of emergency to stop by-elections in two constituencies scheduled for next month, as the country grapples with a spike in coronavirus cases over the past few months.

The country recorded 1,295 cases yesterday, taking the total to 87,913 while seven people died, taking the toll to 429.

Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said in a statement the King had assented to the request to impose an emergency in the Bugaya constituency in Sabah on Borneo, the state that health authorities believe was the epicentre of the country's third wave of infections, and the Gerik constituency in Perak state. - REUTERS, THE STAR

