Malaysia jails man who killed pregnant cat in laundry dryer

KUALA LUMPUR: A Malaysian taxi driver who killed a pregnant cat by putting it into a laundrette dryer was jailed for two years yesterday, official media reported, in a case that sparked national outrage.

A. Mohanraj admitted breaking animal cruelty laws by causing unnecessary suffering to the cat in the self-service laundry outside Kuala Lumpur in September, official news agency Bernama reported.

Netizens were furious last year when CCTV footage showing two men in the laundrette throwing the cat into the dryer late at night went viral.

The men then inserted tokens into the machine and set it running and left. A female customer later found the animal's carcass and the matter was reported to the police.

CHANGED PLEA

Mohanraj, 42, had originally pleaded not guilty to the crime but changed his plea, and a judge handed down the two-year jail term.

He was facing a maximum three years in prison.

"I feel regret. I apologise to all Malaysians and I promise not to do this again," he told the court before he was sentenced, The Star newspaper reported.

"When I was detained, I was jeered and insulted by other inmates for the crime."

Prosecutors had called for a harsh sentence, arguing the case was "of public interest as it involves torturing a defenceless animal", the paper reported.

Two other people were detained along with Mohanraj for the crime.