Malaysia leadership transition plan a done deal: Anwar

PETALING JAYA: The transition plan with Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad is a done deal, said Mr Anwar Ibrahim.

The Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) president said he had no doubt the transition will go according to plan, following his weekly private meetings with Dr Mahathir.

"He has been very genuine and frank… The discussion has not only been frank but intimate. However, I don't think it is necessary for us to share the issues that we agreed between us.

"As far as I am concerned, it is a done deal," he told reporters after chairing the party's central committee meeting yesterday.

The issue of power transition has been brought to the fore recently as no formal time frame has been set.

Dr Mahathir, 93, has repeatedly said he would keep his promise to hand over the premiership to Mr Anwar.

Last February, Mr Anwar said he expected to be prime minister in no more than two years' time, adding that Dr Mahathir must be given enough space to govern during "difficult and trying times".

The PKR central leadership reiterated that it is satisfied with the transition plan as contained in the Muafakat Pakatan Harapan document agreed to by top Pakatan Harapan leaders on Jan 7 at the coalition's convention.

"PKR stressed that it will continue to support Dr Mahathir's leadership and Cabinet to continue efforts to lead the economy, implement institutional reforms and protect the security of the nation," said the Permatang Pauh MP, Ms Nurul Izzah Anwar .

Mr Anwar also spoke about the sex video scandal in which former civil servant Haziq Abdullah Abdul Aziz claimed the men in the video were himself and Economic Affiars Minister Azmin Ali.

He said PKR will not lend credence controversy by calling Mr Azmin for questioning.

He also said that the issue of Mr Azmin's attendance in meetings is a separate issue.