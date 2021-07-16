Malaysia looking at easing curbs for those who are fully vaccinated

PUTRAJAYA : The Malaysian government is looking into relaxing curbs for the fully vaccinated, including allowing people to travel, or dine at restaurants, said Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin.

He said this is part of the National Recovery Plan as the country gradually adjusts towards returning to normal.

"I have asked for relaxation to be considered for those who have received two vaccine doses. This could be for their travel, or dining at restaurants.

"This will show that while we battle Covid-19, we can gradually return to normal life," he said.

"The National Recovery Plan will take until the end of the year, so let's be patient. Be confident that we can win this war," he added at a Women, Family and Community Development Ministry event yesterday.

Mr Muhyiddin said the vaccination programme is a "light at the end of the tunnel" in the battle against the pandemic.

"We managed to vaccinate over 421,000 people in a day, and hopefully this can be maintained," he said.

Meanwhile, the country reported a record 13,215 infections yesterday, taking the total to 880,782.

Health director-general Noor Hisham Abdullah said yesterday that it takes mere seconds for a person to be infected with the Delta variant.

He said: "In the past, we learnt that a person can get infected from another individual through close contact of less than 1m over a duration of 15 minutes.

"Now, however, we are informed that the Delta variant can infect someone in just five seconds, and the virus is airborne. The infectivity level of the virus is much higher.

"If 100 are infected with the Delta variant, (it) can spread to 500 or 800 more people" .

Dr Noor Hisham, however, said the ministry's health measures in Labuan where the Delta variant was first discovered in Malaysia showed it can be managed.

This, he said, was done on the island through increased public health measures as well as a ramped-up vaccination drive.

"At one point, there were 1,340 cases in Labuan in just one week. We implemented public health measures and also boosted the vaccination drive there. Now 52 per cent of the population are fully vaccinated.