Malaysia may launch inquiry after report links cops to missing men

KUALA LUMPUR The government may launch a Royal Commission of Inquiry (RCI) to look into the findings by the Human Rights Commission of Malaysia (Suhakam) that concluded the police Special Branch was involved in the disappearance of Pastor Raymond Koh and Mr Amri Che Mat.

According to Home Minister Muhyiddin Yassin, the proposal to hold an RCI into Suhakam's findings would be subject to approval by the prosecutor.

"We hope Suhakam will forward its official report to us and the Prime Minister. We want to wait for that first, and we will study and deliberate on the report.

"If there is a need, then we will reopen the case if it's allowed by the prosecutor," Mr Muhyiddin told reporters at the Parliament lobby yesterday.

"I have heard statements from the (Suhakam) chairman and such, but that's unofficial," he said.

EVIDENCE

Suhakam's public inquiry found "direct and circumstantial evidence which proved, on balance of probabilities", that Mr Koh and Mr Amri were abducted by the Special Branch of Bukit Aman, the commission said on Wednesday.

Later Wednesday, Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad said an investigation into Mr Mohamad Fuzi Harun would be conducted once he retired as Inspector-General of Police on May 4.

Mr Mohamad Fuzi was the Special Branch head at the time of the disappearance of the two men.

Mr Koh went missing in 2017 after he was abducted by a group of men in a "professional" style at Petaling Jaya.