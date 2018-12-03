Malaysia: MCA wants to dissolve Barisan Nasional coalition

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Chinese Association (MCA) wants to dissolve the former ruling Barisan Nasional (BN) coalition.

MCA presidentWee Ka Siong said the party's central committee has been authorised to pave the way for the dissolution of the coalition, The Star reported.

"The General Assembly authorises the central committee to pave the way for the dissolution of Barisan Nasional and to forge an effective alliance," Dr Wee told a press conference at the end of the party's 65th annual general assembly at Wisma MCA yesterday.

Umno, MCA and the Malaysian Indian Congress (MIC) formed the Alliance party and fought for and gained independence for the country in 1957. The Alliance was renamed Barisan Nasional in 1973 with the addition of other parties.

Dr Wee said the consensus by the three founding parties is needed for the dissolution of the coalition.

The 69-year-old MCA is the second largest BN component party after Umno.

The coalition ruled the country from independence till it lost power to Pakatan Harapan (PH) in the 14th general election in May this year.

BN went into the election with 13 component parties and is now down to four - Umno, MCA, MIC and myPPP.

Dr Wee also took a swipe at PH, saying the coalition is leading Malaysians on a "wild goose chase" and causing them great hardship, instead of the promised better life without BN, reported the Malay Mail.

The four-party PH, he said, had lost its direction and was now making it difficult for Malaysians who are seeking a better life.

"Before the general election, Pakatan Harapan convinced the people that they were full of ideas.

"But they have been making many wrong turns and leading people on a wild goose chase.

"People had hoped for a brand-new path but the government pointed them to the existing path instead.

"And wasted their time by using a longer route," the Ayer Hitam MP said.

Dr Wee claimed the ruling coalition has been treating Malaysians as betting chips when citizens are relying on the government for a better future.

"Since Pakatan is now so lost, it should not be a stumbling block to people's pursuit of happiness," he said.

He said that although MCA lost the election, the party has ideas that can lead Malaysians to a "bright future", reported the Malay Mail.

"We have ideas and we have ways, we will lead the people to a bright future," he said .

Dr Wee said MCA members should talk to their countrymen to find out their thoughts.