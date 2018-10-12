Malaysia media veteran claims some rulers campaigned against Mahathir

PETALING JAYA: Several of Malaysia's rulers had "campaigned" against the return of Mr Mahathir Mohamad to the political arena, claims Mr Kadir Jasin.

He claimed that it was public knowledge that the rulers had explicitly and implicitly campaigned against Dr Mahathir returning to helm the country.

Mr Kadir, who is the media and communications adviser in the Prime Minister's Office, had commended Deputy Prime Minister Wan Azizah Wan Ismail for saying that the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Muhammad V had offered her the Prime Minister's post after Pakatan Harapan won the elections on May 9 this year.

"I support what was repeated by Dr Wan Azizah because it explains and confirms what the people were guessing on the night of May 9 and 10 this year," he said in a blog post on Wednesday.

Mr Kadir has always said that his blogs are written in his personal capacity.

He said there were questions raised because three months before the elections, the Kelantan Palace revoked the Darjah Kerabat Al-Yunusi (DK) that was awarded to Mr Mahathir.

"This was seen as a rejection of Dr Mahathir by the Kelantan Palace. It was common knowledge that several sultans had explicitly and implicitly 'campaigned' to prevent Dr Mahathir's return to the political arena," said Mr Kadir.

Mr Kadir is a supreme council member of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia headed by Mr Mahathir. He was group editor-in-chief of News Straits Times Press between 1988 and 2000 when Mr Mahathir was prime minister for the first time, and later ran a magazine publishing company.

Mr Kadir in June posted what he claimed were alleged government spending, totalling RM257 million (S$85m), on the upkeep of the Malaysian King in the past year since Muhammad V took up the Agong's post.