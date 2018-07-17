Malaysia to meet S’pore about fate of HSR project by end of the month

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia's Economic Affairs Minister Mohamed Azmin Ali yesterday said the country would send an official representative to Singapore to discuss the Singapore-Kuala Lumpur High-Speed Rail (HSR) project by the end of the month, Bernama reported.

"I am in communication with our Singaporean counterpart. Last week, I was briefed by our Attorney-General (Tommy Thomas) and presented the case (to the Cabinet).

"We will meet my counterpart in Singapore soon and will discuss the details," he told reporters.

Mr Azmin said an announcement on the matter would be made this week.

The HSR deal, inked in 2016 under the previous Barisan Nasional administration, is one of several mega projects being reviewed by the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government.

The HSR was expected to be completed in 2026.

Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad said last week that his government had not yet officially informed Singapore of its decision on the HSR, but that the city state knows what Malaysia wants to do with it. He had previously expressed his reluctance to go ahead with the project.

Malaysia's Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng told The Straits Times last week it had received offers to halve the cost of building the HSR, and would consider reviving the project if its price tag was lowered.

While he said he had not received any formal proposals, the offers had showed that the current cost of the Malaysian portion of the link - estimated at RM110 billion (S$37 billion) - was "exorbitant".

Singapore's Transport Minister Khaw Boon Wan said in Parliament last week that the Republic had so far incurred costs of $250 million on the project.