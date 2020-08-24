Malaysia plans to open 40 more counters at JB checkpoint

JOHOR BARU: Malaysia's Home Ministry is planning to increase the number of counters available at the Bangunan Sultan Iskandar Customs, Immigration and Quarantine (CIQ) Complex in Johor Baru.

Home Minister Hamzah Zainudin said that this was part of the government's preparation to welcome thousands of travellers when Malaysia and Singapore fully open the border between the two nations.

"When the (Covid-19) situation has improved, we expect 400,000 to 500,000 people to use the CIQ Complex when travelling between Malaysia and Singapore.

"It is better for us to make the necessary steps as part of our preparation when our border with Singapore is fully open," he said at a press conference after visiting the complex here yesterday.

He said the Home Ministry was looking at adding 40 more counters as soon as possible because the government does not want to do it at the last minute.

Currently, the complex has 77 counters for cars (39 for entry and 38 for exit), 100 counters for motorcycles (50 entry and 50 exit) and 11 lorry counters (six for entry and five for exit).

Meanwhile, Malaysia's Inspector-General of Police Abdul Hamid Bador said the police are investigating Plantation Industries and Commodities Minister Mohd Khairuddin Aman Razali for flouting mandatory home quarantine after returning from Turkey on July 7.

"Police have opened an investigation paper on this case," he told Bernama TV in a brief reply through WhatsApp yesterday.

The Health Ministry yesterday said it had issued a fine of RM1,000 (S$330) to Dr Mohd Khairuddin on Aug 7 for breaching the regulations. He has settled it.

Malaysia recorded 10 new Covid-19 cases yesterday, bringing the total number of infections to 9,267 cases. Eight cases were imported, while two involved local transmissions. The death toll remains at 125.

The Philippines saw 2,378 cases yesterday. The tally rose to 189,601, still the highest in South-east Asia. There were 32 deaths, taking the toll to 2,998.